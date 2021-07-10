The Cornell floatilla and parade is back for the third year

CORNELL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cornell Area Betterment Association hosted its annual Cornell floatilla and parade. It was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so this year is its third year in action. The event took in place in a part of the Chippewa River in Mill Yard park.

Participants registered with canoes, kayaks and paddle boards and headed out as one giant group. An aerial photo was taken of all the paddlers first and then they headed out on a water parade around Brunt Island state park.

“The event is a kind of a way to show off this part of the river,” CABA president, Kristine Hemenway said.

This year saw 102 watercrafts registered and organizers believe the actual number of participants was grater because some of the vessels could hold more than one person. People of all ages participated in the float and some even came from out of the town to enjoy the Chippewa River.

“We have people that will come for the summer, but live in Utah. There are some that come from Janesville, Appleton, Green bay, Cornell, they just come from all over,” Hemenway said.

Hemenway believes this event is a way to showcase the community of Cornell and get people outside and on the water.

Funds collected from the floatilla and parade go toward the community improvements and other events. Proceeds from the 2018 and 2019 float helped fund the Mill Yard Dock and boat launch.

To learn more about the Cornell Floatilla and parade and CABA, click here.

