DOT to begin replacing Trempealeau Co. bridges Monday

TOWN OF TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is beginning a project to replace two bridges in Trempealeau Co. Monday.

According to a DOT release, the Highway 35/Highway 54 bridges over the east and west channels of the Trempealeau River will be replaced in a project that is scheduled to be completed in October of 2022.

The $10.42 million project begins Monday as the 65-year-old bridges have reached the end of their usability, according to the DOT. Single-lane closures during the day will be in place until temporary roadways and bridges are constructed and used beginning this fall. During the year that the temporary structures are used, the old bridges will be removed and the new permanent bridges will be constructed.

A two-week closure in 2022 to replace a set of railroad tracks in the Town of Buffalo as part of the project is the only expected closure in the 15-month project.

Other facets of the project include removing piers from the channels, grading the bridges and raising the profile of the bridge to allow for better drainage and better ability to withstand flooding, reconstruction of about one mile of roadway, and keeping the public river access open at the east channel bridge.

The bridges, located northwest of the Village of Trempealeau and northeast of Winona, Minn., will each reduce by one span as part of the project. The west channel bridge will go to being two spans instead of three, while the east channel bridge will drop down to five spans from six.

Lunda Construction Co. of Black River Falls is the primary contractor for the project.

For more information about the project, you can visit the DOT’s website here.

The $10.42 million project begins Monday to replace a pair of 65-year-old bridges in Trempealeau Co. It is scheduled to be completed in 2022. (WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.