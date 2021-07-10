Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office announces road closures for Country Jam

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Office is implementing traffic control measures for Country Jam USA this week.

From Thursday morning through Sunday morning, Crescent Avenue, or County Highway EE, will be closed from Curvue Road, or County Highway C, to South Town Hall Road. Traffic will be detoured around the festival area using Town Hall Road, Curvue Road, or West Cameron Street. For residents living west of Eau Claire who normally commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road, the Sheriff’s Office is recommending Cameron Street as an alternative to avoid traffic delays. Residents who live in the area of the closure, which begins at 6 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 2 a.m. Sunday, will be given vehicle passes to get to and from their homes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, traffic congestion is typically the worst on the first day of the event, which would be Thursday, July 15. Delays historically can be upwards of two hours long and occur mostly on Crescent Avenue, South Town Hall Road, and Eagle Lane. While the Sheriff’s Office has implemented measures to mitigate delays, commuters and other area residents are encouraged to avoid those areas if at all possible.

In addition to the Crescent Avenue closure, no traffic will be allowed into the area, with the exception of shuttle buses, taxis, and local residents, from 9:30 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. each day of Country Jam. This means there will be no access to either the festival grounds or the campgrounds. Anyone leaving the event will have to travel west on Crescent Avenue, then south to Eagle Lane and South Town Hall Road.

Because navigational systems often fail to account for temporary road closures and event traffic, the Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to follow posted signs and the directions of traffic officers.

Country Jam is offering shuttle services, as well as affiliated ride share services, for the duration of the event.

More information about Country Jam, including the lineup, services, directions, and parking, is available on the Country Jam website here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.