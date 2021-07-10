Advertisement

Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office announces road closures for Country Jam

Roads in and around the Country Jam event grounds will be closed to traffic Thursday through...
Roads in and around the Country Jam event grounds will be closed to traffic Thursday through early Sunday.(WAFB)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Co. Sheriff’s Office is implementing traffic control measures for Country Jam USA this week.

From Thursday morning through Sunday morning, Crescent Avenue, or County Highway EE, will be closed from Curvue Road, or County Highway C, to South Town Hall Road. Traffic will be detoured around the festival area using Town Hall Road, Curvue Road, or West Cameron Street. For residents living west of Eau Claire who normally commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road, the Sheriff’s Office is recommending Cameron Street as an alternative to avoid traffic delays. Residents who live in the area of the closure, which begins at 6 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 2 a.m. Sunday, will be given vehicle passes to get to and from their homes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, traffic congestion is typically the worst on the first day of the event, which would be Thursday, July 15. Delays historically can be upwards of two hours long and occur mostly on Crescent Avenue, South Town Hall Road, and Eagle Lane. While the Sheriff’s Office has implemented measures to mitigate delays, commuters and other area residents are encouraged to avoid those areas if at all possible.

In addition to the Crescent Avenue closure, no traffic will be allowed into the area, with the exception of shuttle buses, taxis, and local residents, from 9:30 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. each day of Country Jam. This means there will be no access to either the festival grounds or the campgrounds. Anyone leaving the event will have to travel west on Crescent Avenue, then south to Eagle Lane and South Town Hall Road.

Because navigational systems often fail to account for temporary road closures and event traffic, the Sheriff’s Office is advising motorists to follow posted signs and the directions of traffic officers.

Country Jam is offering shuttle services, as well as affiliated ride share services, for the duration of the event.

More information about Country Jam, including the lineup, services, directions, and parking, is available on the Country Jam website here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
Eau Claire County DA Gary King submits resignation
Buffalo County crash
Driver dies after hitting two parked vehicles in Fountain City
The Diocese of La Crosse said Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has removed the Rev....
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant La Crosse priest

Latest News

Work will be done in Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties.
Work begins Tuesday to seal bridges along I-94
Up to 20,000 people may attend the event, which will increase traffic congestion and the number...
Traffic impacts expected due to State Track & Field this week in La Crosse
The Wisconsin DOT and law enforcement agencies across the state are ramping up enforcement of...
Seat belt enforcement campaign begins in Wisconsin
A multi-vehicle crash, including a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle, closed part of Interstate 94...
Crash on I-94 injures 3, including State Patrol trooper, near Eau Claire Monday