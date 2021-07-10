Man accused of 4th OWI, driving with a minor in the vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Onalaska man was accused of his fourth operating a motor vehicle under the influence offense, with one minor in the vehicle Friday.

According to WisDOT, at approximately 11 p.m., a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Samuel J Conger, 37, for speeding on Highway 53 at Sand Lake Road in La Crosse Co. after observing signs of impairment.

The Trooper administered a sobriety test and then arrested Conger for OWI 4th Offense.

