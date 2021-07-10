Township Fire Department looking for more firefighters

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Township Fire Department, which serves five Eau Claire County townships, needs more paid volunteer firefighters to be on call.

“We can always always use volunteers, new members,” said Township firefighter Jeffery Olson.

He said the department currently has about 100 firefighters spread across five stations, making it one of the largest in Wisconsin.

“Being a volunteer department, most of us have day jobs, night jobs and so we’re not always available to make some of the calls,” Olson said. “So the more members we have, the better chance that someone is available to make one of the calls.”

Firefighter Scott Wuerch has been fighting fires for more than 40 years.

“For me, it’s the least I can do to pay back everything that I have received as a member of the community in Eau Claire to what Eau Claire has given me,” Wuerch said

After more than four decades, he said he keeps coming back to work because of his fellow firefighters.

“It’s the camaraderie of the people that work here, the people that I’ve had an opportunity to work with,” Wuerch said. “You’re working with some of the finest people that have ever walked the face of this earth, people who will do anything for you.”

He also said those interested in joining will go through training before they are called to fight fires.

“People are always nervous starting out and my response is always ‘Do what you were trained to do and you’ll be just fine.’ You know, everybody always assumes this is a dangerous job. I hate to bust the myth but we don’t stupidly risk lives. We’re trained to be safe, to do it well, to do the job, to get out and to come home alive,” Wuerch said.

Firefighters must be 18 to go on calls but can start training at 16.

Firefighters are required to attend monthly meetings and trainings and respond to at least 12 calls annually. They’re paid every six months for their work.

People interested in joining the department can learn more here.

