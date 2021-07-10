Two Richland Co. men dead after plane crash in Haiti

RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Richland County families and their community are in mourning after two men were killed in a plane crash in Haiti over the July 4th weekend. The two were flying from the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince to the mountains in the south of the country as part of a trip with Wisconsin nonprofit Gospel for Haiti, which operates a medical clinic and school in the region.

“We’ll miss him a lot, he’ll leave a big hole,” said Darwin Hostetler, stateside administrator for Gospel for Haiti. He added, “It’s obviously shock and disappointment.”

One of the victims, 35-year-old Trent Hostetler, is Darwin’s cousin. The other was 43-year-old John Miller.

“Even though I’m still asking the why questions, God has the answers to all of them,” Darwin said.

Trent was returning with his family to live in Haiti; they are the administrators for the nonprofit there. Miller traveled to Haiti to spend some time as an evangelist for a mobile clinic in the area. The two men took a small plane from the capital to reach the remote location in the mountains where their clinic is located.

“Because of all the gang violence and things that are going on in Haiti, we use small planes,” Darwin explained.

Trent’s family had gone ahead in an earlier plane, but Trent and Miller’s plane did not arrive on time. Trying to figure out what happened, they eventually heard reports of a plane down. Darwin said rescue crews worked most of the night to get to the site, but the plane crash left no survivors.

Since, then Darwin said the outpouring of love from the community has been incredible. GoFundMe pages set up for the families have raised more than $200,000.

“We’ve received gifts and messages and things from practically all over,” Darwin said.

He explained the two men leave behind a legacy both in Haiti and for their community at home.

“They almost think the world has stopped nearly because Trent’s no longer here,” Darwin said, adding, “Just reminders that life is just very fragile and short at best.”

Trent’s wife and three children were also stuck in Haiti for nearly a week after the country shut down borders following the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse. They were able to leave and return home Friday. The families are still waiting to find out when the men’s bodies can be brought back to the states.

