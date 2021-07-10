Advertisement

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction...
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game sold Friday.

The auction house says it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987.

The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986. In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
Eau Claire County DA Gary King submits resignation
Buffalo County crash
Driver dies after hitting two parked vehicles in Fountain City
The Diocese of La Crosse said Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has removed the Rev....
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant La Crosse priest

Latest News

Smoke rises from a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday,...
Police arrest Bangladesh factory owners after fire kills 52
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse
Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the...
Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for 2nd Grand Slam title
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, at podium, speaks alongside Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd,...
USDA unveils plan to help build small meat processing plants