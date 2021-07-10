Advertisement

USDA unveils plan to help build small meat processing plants

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, at podium, speaks alongside Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd,...
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, at podium, speaks alongside Rep. Cindy Axne, D-3rd, left, inside Rustic Cuts Friday, July 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced his plan to spend $500 million to encourage the construction of smaller meat processing plants located closer to farmers who raise chickens, pigs and cows with the goal of diversifying an industry now consolidated among a few large processors. (Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil via AP)(Joe Shearer/The Daily Nonpareil via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - The federal government is promising to spend $500 million to encourage the construction of smaller meat processing plants located closer to farmers who raise chickens, pigs and cows with the goal of diversifying the industry from the consolidation around large corporate owned processors.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, announced the program Friday in addition to another $150 million to be used for existing small processing facilities to help them with unexpected costs the coronavirus pandemic caused and to compete in the marketplace.

Vilsack says the goal is to improve profitability for livestock farmers and better serve consumers who increasingly want to know where and how the animals they eat are raised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

