UWGCV school supply drive runs through July 30

School supply drive
School supply drive(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the month of July, the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is collecting school supplies to support 10 school districts in the area.

Everything from notebooks and crayons to pencil cases and backpacks are being accepted at the United Way’s location on North Hastings Way in Eau Claire.

Vanessa Kane with the United Way Board of Directors says every little bit helps.

“There’s a lot of families that are in need in the Chippewa Valley. This is one of those things that when you get the list and, as a parent, I know you go tot he store and get everything you need for your child. But, there are children out there who don’t have this stuff. Even then, we get one list, but the schools are always in need of these things and they need to be able to give these out to people who are in need,” said Kane.

Click HERE to see a list of supplies needed.

