Wisconsin receives $42.7 million for rural infrastructure

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Seven rural Wisconsin municipalities are set to receive $42.7 million in federal funding to help address infrastructure issues.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $307 million in investments in the form of grants and loans for rural water and wastewater infrastructure improvements, with a significant portion of the funds set aside for Wisconsin. Municipalities in 34 states and Puerto Rico will receive the grants or loans to address critical infrastructure issues.

In Wisconsin, over half of the state’s investment will be for the City of Kiel, which will receive a $23.9 million loan to repair or replace its wastewater plant and increase its capacity. The project will upgrade the plant for future use while also addressing 42 years of smaller modifications made to accommodate a growing population, as well as normal wear from use. The USDA says the project will improve services for over 3,800 people.

$5 million in loans will be used by the City of Waupun to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility built in 2018, which is serving over 11,000 people, with a phosphorus removal system. Another $4.8 in loans and $1.5 million in grants is tabbed for the Village of Edgar to update its wastewater treatment facility, originally built in the 1930′s and last upgraded in 1968. Edgar’s facility serves about 1,400 people.

The Town of Wilton in west-central Wisconsin is using a $2.8 million grant and $1.6 million loan to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility, built in 1980, which serves about 500 people. Most of the work will be done to bring the facility into compliance with the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources.

Two villages in the Driftless Area in western Wisconsin will receive aid to relocate infrastructure after years of flooding damaged existing structures. The Village of Viola is receiving a $972,000 grant and a $1.3 million loan to relocate infrastructure, such as water pumps and watermains, out of a floodplain near the Kickapoo River, which has flooded the town six times in the past 14 years. New infrastructure will be built in a proposed resettlement area. The Village of Ontario, also located on the Kickapoo, is receiving a $465,000 grant and $414,000 loan to build new flood mitigation infrastructure, as well as to relocate its watermains outside of the floodplain. The two projects combined will serve about 1,300 people.

In Rusk Co., the Village of Bruce is receiving a $78,000 grant to upgrade its wells and water systems for nearly 800 people. In addition to the USDA investment, Bruce will also be receiving additional funds from the DNR for additional sewer and water improvements.

The USDA is financing the projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, which is designed to serve households and businesses in rural areas.

