Driver dies after hitting deer in Dunn County

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said one man has died after his motorcycle hit a deer in Lucas Township Friday night.

Authorities said the man was driving east of 250th street heading westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when the accident happened.

The man hit the deer then was thrown from his motorcycle. The Sheriff’s Office said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire where he died the next day from his injuries.

Officials have not released the man’s name at this time.

