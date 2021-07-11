Advertisement

Driver dies after hitting deer in Dunn County

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said one man has died after his motorcycle hit a deer in Lucas Township Friday night.

Authorities said the man was driving east of 250th street heading westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when the accident happened.

The man hit the deer then was thrown from his motorcycle. The Sheriff’s Office said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire where he died the next day from his injuries.

Officials have not released the man’s name at this time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash.
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Man accused of 4th OWI, driving with a minor in the vehicle
Drugs found during smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs discuss effects of border crisis in NE Wisconsin
Trent Hostetler and John Miller were in the country doing work for Wisconsin nonprofit Gospel...
Two Richland Co. men dead after plane crash in Haiti

Latest News

Trempealeau man arrested for 6th OWI
SportScene 13 7/10/2021
SportScene 13 7/10/2021
Trapani and Kohlhepp prepare for MLB Draf
SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 10th
mar
SkyWarn 13 7/10/2021