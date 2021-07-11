Eau Claire woman with 3 children in car arrested for OWI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said it arrested a 27-year-old woman Sunday morning for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

A trooper pulled over Florencia Lopez Cruz on Hastings Way at Clairemont Ave for speeding around 2 a.m.

When approaching the vehicle, the trooper said they detected an odor of an intoxicant coming from the driver. They then conducted a field sobriety test before arresting Lopez Cruz with OWI.

At the time of the arrest, Lopez Cruz had a 16-year-old, 15-year-old and a 1-year-old in the vehicle.

