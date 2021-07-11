Finn the kitten rescued from Mississippi River after being thrown in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A kitten has been rescued after being thrown into the Mississippi River in the Village Cassville, Wis.

On July 5, Laura Walker of Cassville was fishing when she saw two younger men in a truck throw a kitten into the river. Walker quickly sprung into action and rescued the kitten from the strong current.

After rescuing the kitten, Walker talked to a nearby fisherman who identified one of the men as 19-year-old Brandon Klein of Cassville. He supposedly threw the kitten with the intent to kill it.

Walker and her family took the kitten in to see a veterinarian where he was diagnosed with having two fractures in his spine, making him unable to walk on his back feet.

The kitten was dubbed Finn and has since begun the slow process of regaining strength to his legs. He is now said to be able to stand on his feet while drinking and eating.

On Saturday Finn had his last dose of inflammation medication and the family is optimistic his condition will improve. Until then they say he will be a permanent indoor cat.

For updates, you can visit the family’s Facebook page for Finn. The family is currently accepting donations to assist in the care for Finn.

