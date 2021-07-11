Minnesota to close all but one mass vaccination sites

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota is planning to close all but one of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites by Aug. 7.

A statement from Gov. Tim Walz says the state will focus on the several hundred smaller vaccination sites around the state, at pharmacies and health care providers.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has been stagnant in recent weeks, at about two-thirds of residents 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose.

The Mall of America location will be the only state-run mass vaccination site to stay open past the first week of August.

