Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County

Fatal crash.
Fatal crash.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Trempealeau County on Saturday.

It happened on County Rd E near Holmen Rd in the Town of Hale just before 3 p.m. according to a report from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the motorcyclist was driving south on County Road E, hit a deer, lost control and rolled into the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the report says.

The person killed has not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
Eau Claire County DA Gary King submits resignation
Buffalo County crash
Driver dies after hitting two parked vehicles in Fountain City
The Diocese of La Crosse said Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has removed the Rev....
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant La Crosse priest

Latest News

Altoona Historical Society acquires a building for a museum and seeks artifacts from the...
The Altoona Historical Society finds building for museum
flo
3rd Annual Cornell Floatilla and Parade
fire
Township Fire Department Looking for More Volunteer Firefighters
mus
Altoona Historical Society Opens Museum