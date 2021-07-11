Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Trempealeau County on Saturday.

It happened on County Rd E near Holmen Rd in the Town of Hale just before 3 p.m. according to a report from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the motorcyclist was driving south on County Road E, hit a deer, lost control and rolled into the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the report says.

The person killed has not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.

