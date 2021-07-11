Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcyclist is dead after hitting a deer in Trempealeau County on Saturday.
It happened on County Rd E near Holmen Rd in the Town of Hale just before 3 p.m. according to a report from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say the motorcyclist was driving south on County Road E, hit a deer, lost control and rolled into the ditch. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the report says.
The person killed has not been identified. The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.