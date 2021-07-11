Advertisement

Notre Dame pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp is ready for anything ahead of MLB Draft

By Megan Smedley
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WNDU) - Right handed pitcher Tanner Kohlhhepp is hoping to get the call from any MLB team this week during the draft.

Kohlhepp was one of the Irish’s most reliable arms coming out of the pen this season.

He struck out 65 in 23 appearances while compiling a 7-2 record with a 3.08 ERA.

Not bad for his first full season as a pitcher.

Heading into draft week, Kohlhepp says no matter how many conversations are had, anything can happen.

“There’s a lot of talk,” Kohlhepp said. “You can only hear so much but up to the point where it’s we don’t, we don’t really know what’s going to happen until the picks come in. You can say it all you want, ‘oh he’s going to be going here or here or such’ but when it comes to actually making the pick, that’s when it could actually really change. So there’s a lot of unknown and it’s a lot that will really be really be found out in the next 48 hours or such.”

Kohlhepp says he still has two more years of eligibility left if the right opportunity doesn’t come along.

