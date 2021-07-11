Advertisement

Suárez HR off Hader in 9th lifts Reds over Brewers 4-3

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a...
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in a game that included three ejections.

Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer. Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall, helping the Reds pull within five games of the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich and manager Craig Counsell were ejected, as was Reds star Joey Votto.

