Trempealeau man arrested for 6th OWI
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Trempealeau man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 6th offense Sunday morning.
Authorities said they stopped Mark Nereng for speeding in La Crosse County when they observed signs of impairment.
A trooper conducted field sobriety tests before arresting Nereng for OWI.
