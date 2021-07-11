Trempealeau man arrested for 6th OWI

LA CROSSE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 47-year-old Trempealeau man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 6th offense Sunday morning.

Authorities said they stopped Mark Nereng for speeding in La Crosse County when they observed signs of impairment.

A trooper conducted field sobriety tests before arresting Nereng for OWI.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.