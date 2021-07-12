Advertisement

1 dead in Juneau Co. motorcycle crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old Elroy man died after losing control of his motorcycle on a Juneau Co. highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe the rider was trying to stop because of something in the roadway, which they suspect may have been a deer, based on skid marks along the road.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Co. Hwy. G and Winters Road around 4 a.m. after receiving a report about the wreck. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing his name pending the notification of his family.

While investigators are still determining what led to the crash, they have indicated they do not believe speed was a factor.

