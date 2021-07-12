The 123rd Northern Wisconsin State Fair wraps up a week of fun

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair came back this year after being cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the crowds at the fair exceeded expectations of organizers.

Even though they don’t have exact numbers of how many people attended throughout the week, fair manager Rusty Volk is optimistic about the Chippewa Valley’s ability to bounce back.

“I think the most important part is that its brought back some very much needed economic impact for out region,” Volk says.

According to Volk, this year’s fair brought in more food vendors and variety of food than ever before. Even with all the different food options to choose from, the demand for fair food still left some vendors out of stock.

“I know that food venders are scrambling to find extra cheese curs and extra hot dogs,” Volk said.

The company that runs the rides at the fair also noticed there were a lot of fair goers this year.

“The carnival informed us that they were up substantially over 2019,” Volk said.

Volk believes with so many events like Country Fest and Rock fest being adult exclusive, the fair is something that the entire family can enjoy together.

“Count the strollers and amount of kids and screams in the background. That’s what it’s about, a family affair at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair,” Volk said.

Volk is happy with the crowd for 2021 and is looking forward to what next year has to offer and is hopeful the crowd will be as big.

“It’s difficult to judge what the next year is going to be, after this excellent year. However, I do feel next year will be as successful as this year,” Volk said.

