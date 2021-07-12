7-day average of COVID-19 cases back into triple digits in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - State health officials say the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is likely connected to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, the 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases rose from 91 per day on Friday to 114 on Monday. The state identified 296 new cases since Friday’s report, including 112 new cases in the latest batch of test results. The 7-day average had been under 100 since June 15, when it dropped from 112 to 89 cases per day.

The positivity rate held steady at a 7-day average of 1.3% of all tests, the same positivity rate as Friday.

Today's #COVID19_WI update. And a reminder, you can test for #COVID19 at home. Collection kits are free to Wisconsinites, regardless of symptoms or exposure. Get more information and request a kit now: https://t.co/LZTKaZhE7m #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/lQrPa4vLp0 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 12, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

In the 211 days since vaccinations started in Wisconsin last December 13, vaccinators have administered 5,681,873 doses of vaccines, including more than 3.12 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, more than 2.32 million doses of Moderna vaccine, and 234,346 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These include doses given to Wisconsin residents and out-of-state residents, such as people who cross the state line to work in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 50.8% of the state’s population received at least one dose of vaccine, including 85% of the population age 65 and older and 29% of kids ages 12 to 15. That’s 2,955,527 people in all. Counting only adults, the DHS reports 65.2% of women and 57.4% of men received a “shot in the arm,” which adds up to 61.8% of the state’s adult population in all.

An even 48% of the state’s entire population is now fully vaccinated, up one-tenth of a percentage point since Friday. That’s 2,795,830 Wisconsinites. Again, looking at only the adult population, that’s 62.0% of women and 54.6% of men who are fully vaccinated, adding up to 58.7% of the entire adult population.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Wisconsin is still averaging 2 deaths per day, according to the DHS, even though the state’s death toll only had a net increase of 1 since Friday (the death count in Florence County was reduced by 1 after further review). The state says one death was reported that happened within the last month. Deaths that happened more than 30 days ago that were just reported to the state are no longer counted toward the state’s 7-day average.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in two counties, down from four the week before: Dunn and Rusk.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state’s numbers show 76 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment over the weekend. New figures Monday from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show 100 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 32 of them in ICU, after taking new admissions along with hospital discharges and deaths into consideration. That’s the first time since June 24 that 100 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment at the same time, and also the most patients in intensive care since that date.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

New COVID-19 vaccine illustration

The Department of Health Services released a new data illustration Friday to its COVID-19 dashboard, breaking down COVID-19 vaccination rates by geography.

Users can now see COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities, zip code, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said breaking down the vaccine data by these metrics will help people better understand COVID-19 vaccination efforts in their community.

“Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment,” said Timberlake.

