Bloomer receives DNR grant to clean up environmental contamination

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A state grant is going to the City of Bloomer to clean up a former agricultural site.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources announced Monday that a grant worth up to $35,000 was awarded to the City of Bloomer to remove contamination from the site of a former agricultural cooperative on the north side of the city.

According to the DNR, environmental contamination at the 10-acre site was discovered in the 2000′s. The former co-op was on the site from 1974 through 2004.

Bloomer officials say that removing the contamination could position the site for redevelopment.

“Local officials will have the opportunity to market this property—located in an established industrial park—once they get more information regarding the contamination,” Jodie Peotter, DNR Brownfields, Outreach and Policy Section Chief, Remediation and Redevelopment Program, said. “The city has already seen interest in the property.”

Identifying the contamination and determining what services are needed will affect how much the total grant to the City of Bloomer will be, said the DNR.

“Obtaining more information about the extent of the contamination is an important step toward repairing the site and finding a potential buyer,” Peotter said. “With the DNR’s assistance, Bloomer officials have the opportunity to put this land back into productive use.”

The financial award is from the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program. In the past 12 years, the program has sent more than $2.7 million to 67 communities in the state. The program awards provide communities with professional environmental site assessments of properties with known or perceived contamination. The program is funded through a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency brownfields assessment grant.

More information about the DNR’s Wisconsin Assessment Monies program and other cleanup award programs is available on the DNR’s website here.

A map showing the location of a site that is set to receive a DNR grant near Bloomer, Wis. (WEAU)

