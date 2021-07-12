Advertisement

Castellanos gets key hit as Reds beat Brewers 3-1

Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the...
Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Hader walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1.

The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. The teams begin a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night.

The Brewers and Reds are the only teams in the division with winning records at the All-Star break.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County identified
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
Man accused of 4th OWI, driving with a minor in the vehicle
Eau Claire woman with 3 children in car arrested for OWI
Drugs found during smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs discuss effects of border crisis in NE Wisconsin

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns...
Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the...
Milwaukee Bucks take Game 3 of NBA Finals 120-100
Trapani and Kohlhepp prepare for MLB Draf
SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 10th
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a...
Suárez HR off Hader in 9th lifts Reds over Brewers 4-3