Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection campaign reports that the Democratic incumbent raised $5 million through the first six months of the year and has more than $7 million cash on hand ahead of his bid for a second term.

Evers officially announced his reelection plans a month ago, but he’s been raising money for months ahead of the 2022 campaign. His campaign announced the numbers Monday ahead of a filing deadline all candidates face on Thursday.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and lobbyist Bill McCoshen are among the Republicans expected to announce soon their plans to run against Evers.

