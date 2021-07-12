Advertisement

FATHER TOM KRIEG

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Father Tom Krieg from St. James the Greater for the Sunshine Award. Last year, during the pandemic, Father Tom would call his parishioners to check on them which was really nice and he didn’t have to do that. He also tried to continue some of the activities we usually have, like bike rides, so we could have a bit of normal.

Carissa Bach

