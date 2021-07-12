Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post. It was reportedly found mostly in men over the age of 50.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire woman with 3 children in car arrested for OWI
Fatal crash.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County identified
Motorcycle crash
49-year-old man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Dunn Co.
Trempealeau man arrested for 6th OWI
The 123rd NWSF wraps up its week of fun
The 123rd Northern Wisconsin State Fair wraps up a week of fun

Latest News

Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
1 dead in Juneau Co. motorcycle crash
A picture of the site that is receiving a DNR grant to clean up environmental contamination...
Bloomer receives DNR grant to clean up environmental contamination