Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft

The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The owner of a former Eau Claire-based construction company is pleading guilty to theft as part of a court agreement.

According to court records, 37-year-old Douglas Von Eschen of Las Vegas plead guilty to theft in a business setting of over $10,000 to $100,000 during a video conference Monday morning. The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.

In the criminal complaint, Von Eschen, who owned Energy Performance Remodelers, an Eau Claire-based business, won a bid to remodel a residential bathroom. The winning bid was for $24,000, and the Eau Claire Dept. of Human Services paid Von Eschen a down payment of $12,300 in June of 2020 as part of a waiver program.

A former employee of Von Eschen’s business contacted the family whose bathroom was to be remodeled and told them that Von Eschen had moved to Las Vegas.

Investigators noted that the family received Von Eschen’s contact information, and that Von Eschen’s business had cashed a $12,000 check through U.S. Bank in June of 2020. According to the account’s transaction notes, the money allegedly went to mortgage payments, a treatment clinic, and for construction supplies.

A signature bond issued for Von Eschen stipulated that Von Eschen could have no contact with anyone from the Eau Claire Dept. of Human Services.

Von Eschen is ordered by court judgement to submit fingerprints no later than August 12, 2021.

