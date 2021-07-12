Advertisement

Green Bay couple moved by generosity of others after canceling their wedding reception

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What was supposed to be one of the best days for a Green Bay couple ended up being one of the scariest. A medical emergency, for the groom, forced the couple to cancel their wedding reception hours before it was set to begin.

John and Nikki Vicker got married in Las Vegas back on May 15. Even with a few friends and family there to witness the ceremony, the couple still wanted to celebrate with a bigger group at home. So, they planned a wedding reception for this past Saturday at the Rock Garden in Howard.

According to Nikki, “Friday night we were at the hotel, we were planning on setting up in the next morning. We were excited. We had all of our stuff there, and 10 o’clock that night we ended up going to the emergency room.”

Tests at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital confirmed John had a heart attack. He needed surgery to clear a blockage. “To have them tell me that I actually had a heart attack and it could have been massive, it baffles me that it could have been me,” says John.

The couple obviously had to cancel their reception, first letting their nearly one hundred guests know before reaching out to their vendors.

“It’s the day of. You don’t expect to cancel something the day of and be able to get something return. And that was the least of our concerns at that time,” says Nikki.

But everyone -- from the Rock Garden to their DJ, Jamz DJ, photographer Elliefly Photography, and even MDelish Bakery Boutique that made the wedding cake and cupcakes -- told the couple not to worry.

“Our food and beverage department offered them to just cancel it for that night or reschedule it for the future,” says Rock Garden general manager Aaron Wolf.

MDelish owner Molly Delwiche added, “We dropped off the cake and cupcakes over to them at the hospital in hopes that it brought them a little bit of cheer still.”

That generosity and kindness brought the bride to tears. Nikki says, “For them to all come back, every one of them, it’s amazing!”

And while Saturday didn’t go as planned, the Vickers are so grateful to have their health and especially one another -- knowing they will reschedule their reception when the time is right.

