JESSICA DAY, NP

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jessica Day, a nurse practitioner at Mayo Clinic, for the Sunshine Award. She is mine and both my sons’ medical provider. Recently our family has had quite a few health concerns and Jessica is always willing to help in a very timely manner. She is always caring, kind, and professional. I just want Jessica to know we appreciate all her care.

Jenna Aylesworth

