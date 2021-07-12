JESSICA DAY, NP

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jessica Day, a nurse practitioner at Mayo Clinic, for the Sunshine Award. She is mine and both my sons’ medical provider. Recently our family has had quite a few health concerns and Jessica is always willing to help in a very timely manner. She is always caring, kind, and professional. I just want Jessica to know we appreciate all her care.

Jenna Aylesworth

