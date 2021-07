EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Kaitlyn Baily the Sunshine Award. Kaitlyn rocks! She went above and beyond to help me get the medication that is keeping me alive which was NOT an easy feat! She very much deserves any accolades available. Please, please give her a Sunshine Award as she certainly brought a major ray of sunshine into my life.

M Litzkow

