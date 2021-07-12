Advertisement

Kaul quietly launches reelection bid for attorney general

Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has quietly launched his reelection bid, holding a small invite-only event at a Madison park and announcing his plans to seek a second term on Twitter.

Kaul has been raising money and hiring campaign staff, so the official announcement Saturday night was not a surprise.

Two Republicans, University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are also running. Owens and Toney will face each other in an August 2022 primary. Kaul was first elected in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County identified
Eau Claire woman with 3 children in car arrested for OWI
Motorcycle crash
Driver dies after hitting deer in Dunn County
Trempealeau man arrested for 6th OWI
The 123rd NWSF wraps up its week of fun
The 123rd Northern Wisconsin State Fair wraps up a week of fun

Latest News

Drugs found during smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Rep. Gallagher, sheriffs discuss effects of border crisis in NE Wisconsin
The governor said in his veto messages Friday that the redistricting bill creates too long of a...
Evers vetoes redistricting, gun sanctuary bills
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers touts tax cuts and other highlights from the state's biennial budget...
Gov. Evers promotes highlights of state budget during appearance in Eau Claire Thursday
Internet access
Sen. Baldwin wants to expand access to high-speed internet