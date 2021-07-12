Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Barnes receives college diploma 12 years later

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes quietly received his diploma from Alabama A&M University in May 2020, 12 years after he attended classes there.

Barnes came under criticism two years ago for saying that he had a degree even though he had not yet fulfilled all the requirements to receive one. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the Barnes campaign provided a copy of his year-old diploma.

Barnes is expected to join next year’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

