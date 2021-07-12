Advertisement

Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday after he drove from Wisconsin to Sharonville, Ohio, to have sex with who thought was a mother and her young daughter.

Christopher Halcomb started talking online with an undercover agent of the Hamilton County Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations team during an investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Halcomb thought he was actually talking with a mother who had an 8-year-old daughter.

He sent the undercover agent nude photos of himself and talked about wanting to meet the “mother” and “her child” for sex, the sheriff’s office said.

The undercover agent managed to get Halcomb to agree to meet up.

Halcomb drove more than 450 miles from Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Sharonville, where he was arrested.

The 41-year-old is charged with attempted rape and importuning, according to the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire woman with 3 children in car arrested for OWI
Fatal crash.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County identified
Motorcycle crash
49-year-old man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Dunn Co.
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
Trempealeau man arrested for 6th OWI

Latest News

Child Tax Credit
Rep. Kind Visits Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor to Discuss Child Tax Credit
Rep. Kind was in Eau Claire Monday, July 12, 2021 to tout the Advance Child Tax Credit at...
Rep. Kind touts Advance Child Tax Credit during Eau Claire visit
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (7/12/21)
DA Gary King to Resign
Gov. Evers discontinues investigation of Eau Claire Co. DA
Freedom Honor Flights honor our nation's veterans
Freedom Honor Flights returning this fall