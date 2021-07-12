Men accused of construction services scam taken into custody in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men accused of multiple fraud cases in the Midwest are taken into custody.

The La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Bobby Neal and Xavier Neal were taken into custody Friday on allegations of theft by fraud.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the two men are accused of quoting the cost construction services, such as blacktop repair, roofing, and coating projects, at a lower price, and then charging larger amounts of money when the jobs are completed. According to the Sheriff’s Office, there have been multiple victims of the scam across the Midwest.

According to the Buffalo Co. Sheriff’s Office, the two men allegedly offered to provide one of these services for $400, but then charged the victim $7,000. The Buffalo Co. Sheriff’s Office says that investigation into the reported scams shows that not only were there victims in Buffalo Co., but that the duo had been traveling nationally as well.

People who believe they may have fallen victim to the scam should contact their local authorities to report it. If you are a resident of La Crosse Co., you can call the non-emergency dispatch at 608-785-5942. If you are a resident of Buffalo Co., you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-685-4433.

