New booklets teach families age-appropriate farm duties for children

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Department of Agriculture officials have announced that $500 million of American Rescue Plan funds will be invested to expand meat and poultry processing capacity in the nation in attempts to give farmers and consumer more market choices. In announcing that plan, the USDA also said in a news release that $150 million is being released in coronavirus pandemic recovery for small and very small meat processing facilities.

The USDA also announced in the news release that the agency will revitalize the Packers and Stockyards Act, issuing new rules on Product of USA labels, and developing plans to expand farmers’ access to new markets. President Biden on Friday signed an executive order to move those actions forward

Three new safety resources booklets are being made available from the National Children’s Center at the National Farm Medicine Center. The booklets cover guidelines for age- and ability-appropriate tasks for children working wit farm equipment, animals and gardening. The booklets are available in English, Spanish and French. The guidelines are from the Agricultural Youth Work Guidelines previously developed at the National Children’s Center. Information about obtaining copies of the booklets is available through the National Children Center’s Web site.

The fair season got started during the past couple of weeks, but will get into full swing this week through the region. The Barron County Fair, the La Crosse Interstate Fair and the St. Croix County Fair all will open Wednesday and run through Sunday; the Trempealeau County Fair and the Portage County Fair at Amherst will run Thursday through Sunday.

Tent City is being built at Huntsinger Farms just outside of Eau Claire in preparation for the upcoming Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Farm Technology Days will run July 20-22 at the farm, with tours of some neighboring farms also included in the event. It’s Wisconsin’s largest agricultural show, showing the public the latest farming innovations, with events scheduled for people of all ages.

