PFAS detected in City of Eau Claire wells

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire says PFAS is being detected in city wells.

According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, four city wells were found to have PFAS levels that exceeded newly-recommended safety levels that were instituted in June by the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resource and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services. City officials say that the four wells were immediately shut off. The wells impacted are 8, 23, 19, and 15, all located west of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

The remaining 12 wells in the City of Eau Claire have PFAS levels below recommended safety limits of PFAS contamination.

“We have taken swift action to protect the public’s health and safety by immediately shutting down wells that had PFAS levels above newly recommended standards,” Dave Solberg, Interim City Manager, said. “Because the wells were immediately shut down, Eau Claire residents do not need to stop drinking or using water from the city’s water supply.”

The City of Eau Claire says it routinely conducts tests of the municipal water supply for PFAS, with test results in June of 2020 and April of 2021 showing PFAS levels lower than the standards put forth by the DNR.

“The City will continue to monitor all of its wells for PFAS and continue to work with the DNR and DHS to both keep our drinking water safe and our customers informed,”Lane Berg, Utilities Manager, said. ”We will also work with the DNR to identify the source of the PFAS affecting the four city wells and ensure other wells or any new wells are not affected by PFAS now or in the future.”

In response to the discovery of the higher PFAS levels, the City of Eau Claire is initiating biweekly testing in city wells located west of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. The results of testing will be posted publicly at the City of Eau Claire’s Utilities website. The website will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.