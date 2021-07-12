Advertisement

Rep. Kind touts Advance Child Tax Credit during Eau Claire visit

By Bob Gallaher and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin lawmaker is visiting Eau Claire to talk about the Advance Child Tax Credit, which begins payments later this week.

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind was in Eau Claire Monday and visited Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor to discuss the new Child Tax Credit. The credit, which was expanded and turned into a monthly payment in the American Rescue Plan, will give eligible families a new tax credit of $300 per month, per child, beginning on Thursday. Kind says 92 percent of families in Wisconsin will benefit from this tax credit.

“Think about that, half the kids right now living in poverty being lifted out of it because of that expanded tax credit,” Kind said. “It’s the right policy at the right time for the right reason, and I’m confident it’s goin to help families be able to make ends meet and meet the expenses that it takes to raise a child.”

Kind added that while the Advance Child Tax Credit will end at the end of the year, he hopes that Congress will make it a permanent part of the tax code.

