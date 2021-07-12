Advertisement

Tanner Kohlhepp drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the 135th pick

Notre Dame's Tanner Kohlhepp pitches during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia Tech on...
Notre Dame's Tanner Kohlhepp pitches during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia Tech on Friday, April 09, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial Alum and current Notre Dame pitcher, Tanner Kohlhepp has been drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the 135th pick in the MLB draft.

Tanner now has the decision to sign with the Tigers and play professional baseball or return to college and try to improve his draft stock. The All-American pitcher has multiple years of college eligibility left.

