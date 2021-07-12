Tanner Kohlhepp drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the 135th pick

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial Alum and current Notre Dame pitcher, Tanner Kohlhepp has been drafted by the Detroit Tigers with the 135th pick in the MLB draft.

Tanner now has the decision to sign with the Tigers and play professional baseball or return to college and try to improve his draft stock. The All-American pitcher has multiple years of college eligibility left.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.