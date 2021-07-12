UW-Eau Claire athletics releases diversity study results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire hired consulting firm Stan Johnson & Associates last May to conduct a study of the athletic departments equity, diversity and inclusion. This comes after an incident in 2019 involving a group of Blugold football players posting racial social media posts.

The study included surveys, focus groups and interviews with student-athletes and staff. 71% of students that surveys were sent out to responded and out of the staff, 94% replied.

In a press conference on July 12, Stan Johnson & Associates and UWEC officials reported the findings of the study and acknowledged there is room for improvement.

“It’s important to continue to do this to build it into the orientation process as you bring students on board and that’s what they’re committed to doing,” Stan Johnson, CEO of Stan Johnson & Associates said. “This kind of work, I think, you’ll find there’s other work going on on campus.”

Dan Schumacher is the athletic director for UWEC. He believes this study is a step in the right direction.

“A part of moving forward is precipitated in this which creates better discussion and a more robust situation for us and it’s going to allow us to get better,” Schumacher said.

Chancellor of UWEC, James Schmidt, says he didn’t just wait for the report to come out to take action to try and prevent something like this from happening again.

“I’ve also put new rules in place for athletes that says there are no team social media groups that aren’t monitored by the coach or a member of the UWEC staff,” Schmidt said.

Stan Johnson & Associates recommend a one to three year plan to better enhance EDI related issues in UWEC’s athletic department. Some of those recommendations include developing a diversity council with a mixture of students and staff, comprehensive fundamental diversity education and a strategic plan as it relates to diversity in the department.

Olga Diaz is the Vice Chancellor for equity, diversity, inclusion and student affairs. She believes the results and recommendation from this study can be used in multiple areas on campus.

“Taking advantage of this opportunity, we have to figure out how to refine and refresh the lessons we teach,” Diaz said.

To read the findings of Stan Johnson & Associates findings of the study on equity, diversity and inclusion in UWEC’s athletic department, click here.

