YMCA launches free 3-week summer challenge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The YMCA is working to help families make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is hosting the Summer out Loud Challenge to encourage the Chippewa Valley community to get outside, get active and have fun.

Passports filled with creative ideas and activities to do together with your family to attend this July are available at all branches of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley or can be downloaded here.

Summer Out Loud kicks off on Monday, July 12 and ends Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Participants of the challenge will be given free admission to all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Summer Out Loud family events.

A listing of these events can be found here.

Each family will receive a free family guest pass to redeem during the challenge to enjoy swimming, working out, and a variety of classes.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.