Advertisement

YMCA launches free 3-week summer challenge

Summer Out Loud kicks off on Monday, July 12 and ends Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The Y is taking part in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which is vital to ensuring...
The Y is taking part in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which is vital to ensuring children have access to the nutrition they need to thrive.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The YMCA is working to help families make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is hosting the Summer out Loud Challenge to encourage the Chippewa Valley community to get outside, get active and have fun.

Passports filled with creative ideas and activities to do together with your family to attend this July are available at all branches of the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley or can be downloaded here.

Summer Out Loud kicks off on Monday, July 12 and ends Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Participants of the challenge will be given free admission to all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley Summer Out Loud family events.

A listing of these events can be found here.

Each family will receive a free family guest pass to redeem during the challenge to enjoy swimming, working out, and a variety of classes.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Trempealeau County identified
Eau Claire woman with 3 children in car arrested for OWI
Motorcycle crash
Driver dies after hitting deer in Dunn County
Trempealeau man arrested for 6th OWI
The 123rd NWSF wraps up its week of fun
The 123rd Northern Wisconsin State Fair wraps up a week of fun

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Scott Schultz (7/12/21)
LNL WEATHER (7/11/21)
LNL WEATHER (7/11/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (7/11/21)
Northern Wisconsin State Fair
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair Wraps Up (7/11/21)