Award winners for the 2021 Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes announced

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is announcing the People’s Choice Award winners for the 2021 Parade of Homes.

The People’s Choice Awards were selected by people who viewed the homes in the 2021 Parade of Homes and then ranked those homes. Here is the list of award winners:

Category I (Twin Homes): Wurzer Builders Inc – House #5: 4811 Willow Place, Eau Claire

Category II ($270,000 – 325,000): Ashley Construction – House #1: 20255 63rd Ave N, Chippewa Falls

Category III ($325,001 – 450,000): C&M Home Builders and Real Estate – House #14 (S8917 Chestnut Road, Eau Claire)

Category IV ($450,001 – 625,000): Ashley Construction – House #11 (6272 Whitetail Drive, Eau Claire)

Category V (Over $625,000): Legacy Custom Homes and Renovations – House #8 (7272 Olson Drive, Eau Claire)

Category VI (Remodels): Brooks Home Renovations LLC – House #B (3939 White Pine Drive, Eau Claire)

Virtual tours of the 15 new homes and 2 remodeled homes are available at www.ParadeOfHomesCV.com.

