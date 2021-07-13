Advertisement

Beware of fraudulent event tickets online

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Summer music events have returned to the Chippewa Valley and that also means an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of fans looking for last minute or cheaper tickets.

Kathy Wright is the general manager of Country Jam USA. She says the best plan of action is to purchase admission tickets straight from the source.

“The best piece of advice that anyone of us could give in coming to one of our festivals is to buy your ticket through us,” Wright said.

Scammers can sell you the same ticket over and over again, selling them to other victims.

“We often find scalpers or people who are selling on craigslist, buying one ticket and they’ll print out that PDF 30 or 40 times,” Wright said.

Wright says buying your ticket form a third-party website like Facebook marketplace or Craigslist raises your risk of purchasing a fraudulent ticket. Knowing the admission procedures and the version of tickets being used is important.

There are some cases if you got to an event and the ticket you have is not real, that the only other option is to buy a real ticket when you get there or go home.

“If you purchase a ticket that you didn’t purchase through us, there’s really nothing that we can do for you once you get to the gate,” Wright said.

If you are unsure if your ticket is authentic, you should contact the event you are attending by phone or email.

For more information on Country Jam USA, click here.

