Advertisement

Biden administration provides support to Wisconsin’s rural COVID efforts

Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients...
Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients they'd normally be sending elsewhere because the bigger hospitals have their hands full.(Mercy Hospital)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Biden administration acts to aid the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is providing the state with support for their own responses in rural areas.

Wisconsin is receiving $14,469,056 through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) which will go to 56 small rural hospitals, according to HHS.

A release said small rural hospitals — those with fewer than 50 beds and Critical Access Hospitals — will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

You can view the state-by-state breakdown of the funding here and learn more about the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station

Latest News

Holmen Area Fire Department
La Crosse & Holmen fire departments begin shared working agreement
Gov. Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend...
Evers not changing schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the...
Minnesota officials looking into Enbridge Line 3 drilling fluid spill
The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is offering free well water screening at Farm...
DNR to provide free well water testing at Farm Technology Days