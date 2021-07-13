Caught on camera: Fuel tanker crashes into MI highway median, bursts into flames

TROY, Mich. (Gray News) - A fuel tanker in Michigan crashed into a highway median and immediately burst into flames. Investigations into both the road condition and the cause of the crash are underway.

Police say a fuel tanker carrying more than 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel veered into a highway median around 1:15 p.m. Monday in Troy, Michigan. The truck flipped onto its side and burst into flames immediately.

The 46-year-old truck driver was able to escape with only minor injuries.

TROY, MI – Troy Fire Department Troy Mich. & Police are investigating a fuel tanker fire that happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. this afternoon, 07/12/2021 along I-75. Troy Case # 2021-18744 At 1:15 pm, Troy Police & Fire Dispatch was advised of a tanker truck that struck the center median wall of northbound I-75 near the Big Beaver Road overpass. The tanker truck immediately caught fire after striking the concrete barrier. The driver of the tanker truck, a 46-year-old male from Saint Clair, MI was able to escape the truck cab. Alliance EMS and Troy Police arrived on the scene to render aid and investigate. The truck driver was transported to Detroit Medical Center with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the traffic crash. No other injuries were reported. Troy Police closed down northbound I-75 at Rochester Rd and southbound I-75 at Crooks. Three stations from Troy Fire Dept responded to the scene. Troy firefighters deployed hand lines to contain the fire and used Class B foam to completely extinguish it. Oakland County HazMat Team also responded to assist. The tanker truck was on fire for over two hours and Troy Fire crews remained on scene for several more hours for cleanup. 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel were on board the tanker at the time of the traffic crash. Both northbound and southbound I-75 will remain closed for some time as Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) engineers investigate the fire damage along the freeway concrete. Michigan Department of Transportation has since closed southbound I-75 at Square Lake Road. Investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Witnesses are requested to contact the Troy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 248-524-3477. Posted by Troy Police Department - Troy, Michigan on Monday, July 12, 2021

Officials say that scrape marks along the median show the truck was up against it for hundreds of yards before it came to a stop, according to WDIV.

The wreckage burned for more than two hours, producing thick black smoke, WDIV reports. Several miles of I-75 were shut down as firefighters worked to contain the fire, eventually putting it out with foam.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate will remain closed as the Michigan Department of Transportation investigates damage to the roadway. It could be closed for days, according to authorities.

“Conceivably, we could have to replace the pavement. There’s just no doubt about it. A fire that hot is just going to really render that pavement brittle. It won’t stand up as long as we want,” Rob Morosi with MDOT told WDIV.

An update on the road condition is expected Tuesday.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.