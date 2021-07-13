Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to resume in-person shows this fall

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra is resuming in-person performances in September.

The 47th season of Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra performances will include five major concerts to be held in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence. The season’s name is “A Season of Renewal” and will run from September through May of 2022. During the pandemic, the Orchestra produced only virtual programming.

The first performance will be Friday, September 24 at 7:30 pm. Tickets will go on sale for returning season ticket holders on Monday and to the general public on August 4. Tickets are available online here, over the phone at 715-832-2787, or by email. Customer service is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra, you van visit their website, call their office at 715-832-6366, or follow them on social media.

