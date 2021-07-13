Advertisement

COVID-19 case averages back to early June levels in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin DHS reports Tuesday that COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports Tuesday that COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state.

Tuesday, the DHS said the latest test results confirmed 203 new cases. The 7-day average surged from 114 to 138 cases per day, the highest average since the first week of June.

State health officials say the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is likely connected to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Tuesday, the state’s vaccinators reported 4,863 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Monday’s report. Excluding the day after the Independence Day and Memorial Day weekends,, that’s the smallest one-day increase since April 5.

Vaccinators’ reports added fewer than 2,300 people starting their COVID-19 vaccinations. Apart from holidays, it’s the smallest one-day increase since May 3.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,957,821 Wisconsinites received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s 50.8% of the state’s entire population, including 61.8% of Wisconsinites who are adults. Those are the same percentages as Monday.

The DHS also reports 48.1% of all Wisconsinites -- almost 2.8 million people -- are fully vaccinated, up one-tenth of a percentage point from Monday. That includes 58.7% of the adult population.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The state health agency reported the positivity rate for coronavirus tests jumped from 1.3% to 1.7% in the past day.

The death toll rose by 3 to 7,360. One of the three was a Forest County resident. The state says only 1 of the 3 deaths occurred in the past 30 days, and Wisconsin’s 7-day average is still 2 deaths per day.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in two counties, down from four the week before: Dunn and Rusk.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state’s numbers show 18 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Monday morning, well below the 7-day average of 28 admissions per day. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are currently 100 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, showing no net change after taking admissions, discharges and deaths into account. Thirty of these patients are in intensive care, which is two fewer than Monday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

New COVID-19 vaccine illustration

The Department of Health Services released a new data illustration Friday to its COVID-19 dashboard, breaking down COVID-19 vaccination rates by geography.

Users can now see COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities, zip code, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said breaking down the vaccine data by these metrics will help people better understand COVID-19 vaccination efforts in their community.

“Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment,” said Timberlake.

