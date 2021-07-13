Advertisement

DNR to provide free well water testing at Farm Technology Days

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is offering free well water screening at Farm...
The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is offering free well water screening at Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire, Wis. from July 20 through July 22.(WKYT)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BRUNSWICK, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is offering free well water screening at Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire, Wis. from July 20 through July 22.

The DNR says attendees to the event can have their water screened for nitrate, which is the most common contaminant that affects health in Wisconsin. Screenings will be offered at the event, with results available after a few minutes.

“Nearly one in every 10 private wells in Wisconsin may contain high levels of nitrate,” Marty Nessman, DNR Private Water Supply Section Chief, said. “Areas of the state with a greater intensity of agriculture or septic systems generally have more issues with nitrate in well water at concentrations of concern.

“Areas with sandy soils or fractured bedrock near the surface can make areas more prone to groundwater contamination as well,” Nessman said.

Attendees can bring one cup of well water in any clean container to Booth 587 at Farm Technology Days, which is being held at Huntsinger Farms on Highway 37 southwest of Eau Claire in the Town of Brunswick.

DNR staff will be available to answer questions and possibly recommend additional testing if elevated nitrate levels are detected.

The DNR says infants and pregnant women shouldn’t drink water with nitrate-nitrogen levels greater than 10mg/L.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Halcomb, 41, was arrested for attempted rape and importuning, according to the...
Man arrested after driving from Wisconsin to Ohio to have sex with mom, daughter
The guilty plea is part of a deferred acceptance of a guilty plea agreement.
Former Eau Claire construction company owner pleads guilty to theft
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Dane Co. couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Sheriff: Man “viciously executed” victim at Wisconsin gas station

Latest News

Holmen Area Fire Department
La Crosse & Holmen fire departments begin shared working agreement
Gov. Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend...
Evers not changing schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the...
Minnesota officials looking into Enbridge Line 3 drilling fluid spill
Mercy's Aurora hospital is a small rural facility now having to take on COVID-19 patients...
Biden administration provides support to Wisconsin’s rural COVID efforts