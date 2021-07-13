DNR to provide free well water testing at Farm Technology Days

TOWN OF BRUNSWICK, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is offering free well water screening at Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire, Wis. from July 20 through July 22.

The DNR says attendees to the event can have their water screened for nitrate, which is the most common contaminant that affects health in Wisconsin. Screenings will be offered at the event, with results available after a few minutes.

“Nearly one in every 10 private wells in Wisconsin may contain high levels of nitrate,” Marty Nessman, DNR Private Water Supply Section Chief, said. “Areas of the state with a greater intensity of agriculture or septic systems generally have more issues with nitrate in well water at concentrations of concern.

“Areas with sandy soils or fractured bedrock near the surface can make areas more prone to groundwater contamination as well,” Nessman said.

Attendees can bring one cup of well water in any clean container to Booth 587 at Farm Technology Days, which is being held at Huntsinger Farms on Highway 37 southwest of Eau Claire in the Town of Brunswick.

DNR staff will be available to answer questions and possibly recommend additional testing if elevated nitrate levels are detected.

The DNR says infants and pregnant women shouldn’t drink water with nitrate-nitrogen levels greater than 10mg/L.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.