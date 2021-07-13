DOJ gives update on Wisconsin clergy abuse inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it has received more than 100 reports of abuse by clergy and faith leaders since opening a statewide inquiry in April.

The reports involve clergy and faith leaders from multiple organizations. Some reports have claims against multiple abusers.

The reports have concerned clergy and faith leaders of multiple religious organizations as well as some reports of abuse not related to any religious organization. Some reports include claims against multiple abusers.

“Victims services specialists are providing a safe, trusted place to report clergy and faith leader abuse. Many survivors have made reports, and some survivors are reporting abuse for the first time,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “These reports are a critical part of our review of clergy and faith leader abuse.”

The inquiry is led by the DOJ with support from district attorneys, survivor groups, and crime victim services.

Survivors, friends and family are encouraged to report abuse at https://supportsurvivors.widoj.gov/ or by calling 1-877-222-2620. All reports are confidential.

The DOJ says some survivors have spoken at length about abuse with a DOJ victim services professional. Survivors can choose how much information they want to share.

Each report will be reviewed by a team of law enforcement, victim services and prosecutors.

The DOJ will reach out to victims for consent should a case be referred to a district attorney for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.