Evers not changing schedule after possible COVID-19 exposure

Gov. Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend...
Gov. Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend events and meetings as scheduled.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ office is notifying people who were at last week’s budget-signing ceremony at an elementary school in Whitefish Bay that one of the attendees has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Evers, who is fully vaccinated, does not have any symptoms and will continue to attend events and meetings as scheduled.

His spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said in an email Monday night that the governor’s office was made aware late Monday that someone who attended the budget signing had since tested positive for the coronavirus. The event was attended by three state lawmakers, the state superintendent for schools, members of Evers’ Cabinet, several school children, school district personnel, and reporters.

