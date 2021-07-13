Advertisement

Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Eau Claire Co. DA

King, who was previously under investigation for alleged misconduct while in office, will...
King, who was previously under investigation for alleged misconduct while in office, will resign effective August 14. (AP FILE PHOTO)(NBC15)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Evers is seeking applicants for the soon-to-be vacated Eau Claire Co. District Attorney position.

Evers will appoint a person to fill the vacancy created by the impending resignation of Gary King. King, who was previously under investigation for alleged misconduct while in office, will resign effective August 14.

The person appointed to fill the vacancy will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends January 2025.

An investigation into King was dropped once King submitted his resignation Friday. King, who has been the DA in Eau Claire Co. since being elected to the post in 2012, was under investigation by the governor’s office after two of King’s former colleagues wrote to Gov. Evers, asking for King’s removal from office. On June 18, Evers appointed William Ramsey as commissioner to investigate the charges made against King for inappropriate conduct. Ramsey is the deputy chief legal counsel at the Wisconsin Dept. of Administration. Evers received the charges on June 3.

In March, a third party investigator concluded King did make inappropriate comments to female staff members after one employee filed a complaint with the human resources department.

Eau Claire Co. DA Office Manager Eric Huse says that unless they receive different instruction from Gov. Evers, King will remain DA until his resignation becomes official August 14. Between now and then, Huse says that the time will be spent reassigning King’s cases to others in the office, including the assistant DAs.

King was first elected to the position of District Attorney in 2012. He ran unopposed and was re-elected last year. The current term runs through 2024.

In the past 25 years, only once has a sitting Wisconsin governor attempted to remove a District Attorney from office. In 2010, former Governor Jim Doyle initiated a process to remove former Calumet County DA Ken Kratz from office in the fall of 2010. Kratz resigned before that process could take place.

King has previously declined an interview with WEAU.

